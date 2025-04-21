San Diego's Forecast - Mild temps and morning fog to stick around this week!

What a weekend! We’re coming off some gorgeous weather, and the good news is, those pleasant conditions are sticking around for much of the week. You might notice a slight dip in temperatures by midweek, but nothing too dramatic.

Here’s how things are shaping up today:

Today's Highs:

Coast: 62-71°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 65-74°

Deserts: 85-92°

The rest of the week? Pretty consistent. Expect similar temps through Friday, with a mix of morning clouds and fog along the coast, and even inland, especially through Thursday and Friday.

A weak low-pressure system will slide in from the north by Wednesday, bringing a small cooldown. But don’t worry, temperatures will still be mild and comfortable, just a few degrees cooler by the end of the week.

Enjoy the sunshine and have a great start to your week!

