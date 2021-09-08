San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021: Heatwave continues

We'll continue climbing up the ladder, temperature wise, well into the weekend as high pressure continues to dominate San Diego county. This system will not only bring hot air into our area, but monsoonal moisture as well, increasing humidity and the chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Much of the county will feel temperatures close to 10 degrees above normal, but no record breaking heat is expected.

A heat advisory is in effect for the mountains, and expanded for the valleys starting tomorrow morning at 10A. Both advisories expire Friday night.

Monsoonal flow will increase humidity and bring a chance for thunderstorms today through Friday in the deserts and mountains, with our best chance Thursday around 4P. Heavy downpours could be associated with these storms, so be mindful driving through the foothills, and deserts.

Today, coastal highs will top out in the upper 70s but 80s in warmer spots like Oceanside. Meanwhile, inland highs will trend in the 90s with the warmest temperatures close to 100 degrees.

The heatwave will follow us into the weekend, with a cool down expected towards the beginning of next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 85-98°

Mountains: 91-98°

Deserts: 106-111°

