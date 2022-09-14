San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022: Cool and less muggy through weekend

Our nice San Diego weather is back!

We'll be drastically cooler than the record heat we felt last week with temperatures trending up to 10 degrees below average across the county. Humidity levels will continue to drop into the weekend so it is going to be feeling a lot more comfortable, getting back to that perfect weather we're used to here in America's Finest City.

A trough brewing off the Pacific Northwest continues to dip south increasing onshore flow, while ushering in drier and cooler air. Not only are the days cooler but the nights are also getting cooler back in the low to mid 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and low 70s and even 60s in the deserts.

In addition, wind gusts will pick up in our mountains and deserts tonight, ramping up to 40 mph at times. The marine layer will also make a comeback bringing in some patchy fog before clearing out to sunny skies by mid to late morning. The pleasant weather looks to stick around into next week!

Now that Tropical Storm Kay and come and gone, here are some of the 5-day rain totals collected across San Diego County:

Mt. Laguna: 5.86"

Julian: 4:09"

Descanso: 1.24"

San Diego Int'l Airport: 0.63"

Escondido: 0.25"

Poway: 0.17"

San Diego is still near a 3.00" deficit but we have until October 1, when our new water year starts, to improve that number!

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 67-81°

Desert: 95-99°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.