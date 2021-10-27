San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Warming pattern ahead

A toasty Wednesday ahead following a cool morning. As high pressure settles in, clear skies and fair weather continue.

Today will start cool but by noon we'll be about 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Beach highs will top out the mid to upper 70s, inland highs in the low 80s, mountains in the mid 60s and deserts in the upper 80s. Most of us will see above or near average temperatures for this time of year.

In addition, weak Santa Ana winds pick up once they topple over the mountains, peaking close to 30-35 mph on the west side. Meanwhile, the rest of us will see light to breezy winds.

The heat up continues Thursday but a gradual cool down arrives Friday into the weekend.

Halloween looks relatively cool with beach and inland highs in the 60s, cooling into the upper 50s after sunset.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78

Inland: 80-85

Mountains: 67-75

Deserts: 80-84

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.