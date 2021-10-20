San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021: Warming pattern continues

Today's conditions will be similar to Tuesday's, as mild and fair weather continues to dominate our region. We'll be a touch warmer than yesterday, with plenty of sunshine once clouds break in the late morning.

This morning, increasing clouds overnight resulted in coastal highs, about 5-10 degrees warmer but still feeling cool.

Today will be the coolest of our 3-day outlook, as high pressure prevails, inland highs will be close to 80 Thursday, and beach highs will be in the low 70s.

Winds will remain light for now but ramp up as onshore flow strengthens towards the latter part of your weekend. There is no rain in sight as we wrap up your workweek.

Still, a low-pressure system just offshore to our north, bringing plenty of rain to the PNW and northern California, will eventually usher in windy, cloudy, and wet conditions. Showers are expected Sunday night into Monday with accumulations anywhere from .10-.20".

Things dry out Tuesday, but we'll remain cool and below average for this time of year.

Wednesday's highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 67-73°

Deserts: 80-85°

