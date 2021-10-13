San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 13, 2021: Gradual Warming Ahead

Another chilly start to kick off your Wednesday, with many temperatures starting at or near freezing, especially through the inland and mountain areas.

The lack of clouds will lead to quick warming with temperatures 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday across the beaches and valleys, and about 3-10 degrees warmer in the mountains and deserts.

Winds will be significantly calmer in comparison to the past 48 hours, topping out close to 15 mph this afternoon.

The real warm-up comes Friday as high pressure continues to dominate our county. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be close or above average for this time of year, with most areas west of the mountains in the 80s, with the exception of the mountains which will continue to sit in the 60s.

Santa Ana winds return, and when you mix that with 80 degree temperatures and dry air, fire danger is elevated and certainly something to be cautious of.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 67-74°

Mountains: 61-68°

Deserts: 75-78°

