San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Another round of Santa Ana conditions

Layer up because we're starting much cooler across the county thanks to the lack of marine layer clouds and calmer winds, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The winds have already shifted from out of the west to north and northeast overnight. As of Wednesday morning, winds are calm, but they'll pick up this afternoon up to 25mph, gusting 30-40mph.

There's no Wind Advisory in effect, but that could change as winds become stronger on Thursday. Relative humidity levels will gradually drop near the single digits through Thursday as offshore flow amplifies, and we'll also see a slight climb in daytime highs.

The highest fire danger will be in neighboring counties to our north, but locally, we'll have low to moderate wildfire risk. Conditions will be calmer Friday before another round of Santa Anas Saturday. The next round will bring warmer temperatures because winds will be more out of the east than north.

As we look further ahead, an incoming storm could bring measurable rain in the middle of next week, with some of the coldest temperatures we've seen this season.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78

Inland: 70-78

Mountains: 60-69

Deserts: 79-81

