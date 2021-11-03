San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Gradual warming pattern

A gradual warming trend starts today with temperatures peaking Friday before a cooling pattern returns, in time for the weekend.

Inland and coastal communities will wake up to pockets of heavy fog but by sunrise into mid-morning, low level clouds mix out making way for plenty of sunshine and quick warming.

High pressure will keep things seasonal and comfortable for the rest of week, but a low pressure system to our north eventually ushers in cooler conditions with increasing clouds on Saturday.

We'll stay dry but we have a system brewing near the gulf of Alaska we're keeping our eye on that could sweep in showers next Wednesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 73-83°

Mountains: 72-79·

Deserts: 88-91°

