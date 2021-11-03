Watch
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Gradual warming pattern

Posted at 5:27 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 08:27:35-04

A gradual warming trend starts today with temperatures peaking Friday before a cooling pattern returns, in time for the weekend.

Inland and coastal communities will wake up to pockets of heavy fog but by sunrise into mid-morning, low level clouds mix out making way for plenty of sunshine and quick warming.

High pressure will keep things seasonal and comfortable for the rest of week, but a low pressure system to our north eventually ushers in cooler conditions with increasing clouds on Saturday.

We'll stay dry but we have a system brewing near the gulf of Alaska we're keeping our eye on that could sweep in showers next Wednesday.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 66-71°
Inland: 73-83°
Mountains: 72-79·
Deserts: 88-91°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018