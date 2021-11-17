San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021: Cooling pattern continues

Another cool and cloudy morning, though low level clouds aren't as abundant along the beaches, pockets of fog are localized and mainly affecting the foothills and inland areas. Visibility reported this morning near Ramona was less than .25 mile.

A mix of low and high clouds will blanket areas west of the mountains and despite a cool start, the majority of us are warmer this morning.

As we look ahead to the afternoon, we'll still top out below average, but high's will be slightly cooler. Mainly clear skies this afternoon through sunset then overnight, we'll the marine layer build back in.

Cool temperatures finish off the second half of our week. Looking ahead to the weekend, have a subtle warm-up with coastal areas back in the low 70s and inland valley sin the upper 70s as onshore flow weakens.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 67-73°

Deserts: 80-84°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.