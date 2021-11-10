San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021: Mild before near record-breaking heat

As the trough to our north that contributed to onshore flow and cool temperatures moves east, high pressure will settle in for the second half of the week.Deserts: 84-88°

Things will heat up 10-20° above average by Friday, as Santa Ana conditions prevail. Many of us will be close to record-breaking heat, with Ramona and Escondido closest to beating their records of 87° and 93°.

In addition, winds out of the east will ramp up once they reach the western slopes. Winds will gradually increase today through Friday, eventually peaking near 50 mph through the foothills, passes and canyons. Fire danger will be elevated over the next couple of days.

Warm temperatures continue into the weekend but looking ahead to Sunday, Santa Ana conditions weaken, and we'll slowly cool down into early next week.

Seasonal and cooler conditions return Tuesday.

Today, things will remain seasonal and mild across the county, but winds will increase this late afternoon.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 72-82°

Mountains: 69-76°

Deserts: 84-88°

