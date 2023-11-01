San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Warm, dry & breezy Dia de los Muertos

November will start warm, breezy, and dry as Santa Ana conditions continue for the next few days. The good news is the worst of the winds have passed, and now we'll see those easterly conditions diminish towards the second half of the week.

Smoke from the Highland Fire at the Riverside/San Diego County will continue to push south, triggering an Air Quality Alert for the inland valleys starting at 2 P.M. Wednesday and lasting through Thursday morning. Limit time outside if you live along the valleys, and if you smell smoke, mask up or head indoors, especially if you have asthma or any respiratory issues.

We're no longer under a Wind Advisory, but residents can expect breezy conditions to continue pushing through the valleys, foothills, and mountains. We'll also remain dry as easterly winds continue before winds gradually shift out of the west starting Friday.

We'll remain warm and above average along the coast and inland valleys, with noticeable cooling on Friday. The return of onshore flow this weekend will also bring the marine layer back, providing pleasant and mild mornings along the coast.

This weekend is Daylight Saving Time, and we all gain an hour of sleep on Sunday; remember to fall back by moving your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86

Inland: 78-83

Mountains: 67-77

Deserts: 80-83

