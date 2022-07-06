Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2022: A cloudy start followed by a pleasant afternoon

Posted at 6:04 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 09:04:16-04

Wednesday’s starting off mild across the county thanks to the marine layer spreading further inland. Most of us are trending warmer to start by about 5-15 degrees, in the mid to upper 60s.

By this afternoon, there won’t be a huge difference in afternoon highs, we’ll be a touch warmer everywhere except for inland valleys, and we’ll sit about 5-10 degrees below average.

Enjoy this “cooling” trend because things heat up for the second half of tghe week into the weekend. The heat peaks Saturday and Sunday, with 90s returning inland, while coastal communities won’t see a huge increase in afternoon highs.

The marine layer continues to blanket our mornings, progressively decreasing, and will eventually be confined to coastal communities by this weekend.

Wednesday’s Highs:
Coast: 69-74
Inland: 76-86
Mountains: 79-89
Deserts: 101-106

