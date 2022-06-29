Today will be our transition day into a cooling pattern as we head towards the holiday weekend. By the fourth of July we’re looking at a 10 degree drop in afternoon highs across the county.

The marine layer has extended to some of our inland communities this morning, and we’ll continue to see low level clouds deepen over the next few days as high pressure moves east, allowing for a trough just to our north to dig in. That will help cool things down, and give us a break from monsoonal moisture that increased our relative humidity this past week.

Most areas will be a touch cooler this afternoon except for the deserts. Areas like Borrego Springs will continue to encounter dangerous heat near 115 degrees, increasing fire danger.

Winds have weakened in the mountains, but we’ll still have a light breeze this afternoon. Today’s highs along the beaches will hover in the mid 70s, while inland valleys top out in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 73-78

Inland: 84-95

Mountains: 86-95

Deserts: 108-113

