Our first monsoon event of the season has graced us with its presence. Overnight, there have been multiple reports of lighting and rain along the mountains and inland valleys, as moisture moved in from our south. Peak thunderstorm activity will occur in the late afternoon along the mountains and high deserts. Amounts aren’t looking impressive, but models are showing Ocotillo Wells could be the big winner, collecting close to .50” by this evening. The coast and inland communities could see their share of isolated thunderstorms and light showers, but most areas will remain partly cloudy with toasty temperatures.

Thunderstorm activity could be associated with heavy downpours at times, it’s important to use caution traveling through the foothill and desert areas.

Today’s highs along the beaches will be slightly warmer than yesterday in the mid 70s while inland areas rise a few degrees in the upper 80s, low 90s. Temperatures will continue to trend close to seasonal for the remainder of the week. Monsoonal flow decreases tomorrow as westerly flow returns, but we could still have a good amount of moisture to our east which could result in lingering showers.

We’ll dry out and continue warming up Friday into the weekend. Another monsoon event could return next week.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 73-78

Inland: 84-89

Mountains: 85-93

Deserts: 104-109

