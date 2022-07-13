We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies along the beaches and better clearing inland. By the afternoon, daytime highs will trend 5-10 degrees below normal, with most temperatures slightly warmer especially for our mountain areas.

Today’s highs along the beaches will trend in the mid to low 70s, and mid to upper 80s inland. The mountains climb to the 90s and the deserts still can’t catch a break from excessive, dangerous heat forecasting highs in the 115-120 range.

High pressure to our east sets us up for a warming trend as we finish off the second half of week. The heat peaks this weekend for the beaches and inland communities but we’re not going to be in record breaking territory. Most daytime highs this weekend will be on par with average temperatures we should be seeing this time of year.

Monsoonal moisture filters in from the south this evening, giving the mountain and desert areas a chance for isolated thunderstorms beginning tomorrow lingering through the weekend. Friday and Saturday are looking like the days with the greatest chance for thunderstorm and shower activity.

Cooler, drier air is expected for early next week.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-74

Inland: 77-94

Mountains: 88-98

Deserts: 109-114

