San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022: Pleasant and warmer days ahead

Posted at 7:48 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 10:48:43-05

Another cool morning but we're looking towards warmer temperatures as we progress into the afternoon. Inland areas will see a 5-10° jump, while coastal areas will be anywhere from 1-5° warmer.

The same pattern follows us into your Thursday with temperatures closer to seasonal. Winds along the passes and mountains will be relatively light, but breezy at times amid clear skies and cool conditions.

This mini "warm-up" lasts a couple of days then looking to Thursday evening, the marine layer builds back in as a trough ushers in onshore flow. Increasing clouds extend towards the inland valleys Friday morning and most of us will be under some sort of cloud coverage through the bulk of the day.

As low pressure contributes to cooling and increasing clouds Friday and Saturday, a ridge will bring the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures towards the latter part of the weekend into early next week.

We remain mild and sunny at least through next Wednesday.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 61-66°
Inland: 68-73°
Mountains: 59-67°
Deserts: 69-74°

