San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022: Mild and sunny start to week

Clouds begin to mix out later this morning making way for plenty of sunshine and warming west of the mountains. Highs remain slightly cooler along the beaches today in the low 60s, while inland valleys feel a bit warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

This is the start of a gradual warming pattern. By tomorrow inland valleys will be flirting with the 80s while coastal communities top out in the low 70s. As high pressure slowly settles over San Diego county, the return of offshore flow will increase winds once they reach the western foothills and inland valleys. Winds gradually begin to increase tomorrow peaking Friday night through Saturday.

Conditions remain pleasant and temperatures stay warm through the weekend. While days remain dry and sunny, the mornings will start cool off in the 40s for the next several days.

Looking ahead to next week, seasonal temperatures return.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 58-64°

Deserts: 73-78°

