San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022: Cloudy, warm and breezy conditions

Conditions start cool, but we're looking at another warm day with temperatures sitting 5-10° above average by noon. Conditions will be similar to yesterday except for more clouds persisting through the day. Winds remain breezy along the inland valleys and western slopes this morning before diminishing this afternoon.

By tomorrow, Santa Ana conditions decrease and we'll be left with thick clouds blanketing the county as onshore flow returns. Temperatures will still be warm in the 70s but we'll be slightly cooler in the upper 60s along the beaches and low 70s inland.

Things stay dry, but we could squeeze out a light shower or two by Saturday with the increasing clouds. Another chance of rain arrives Monday and by Tuesday, the county's southern portion could collect anywhere from .25-30".

Keep in mind that if you head to the beaches, a high surf advisory remains in effect until Friday morning. It's advised you only go into the water if you're an experienced swimmer. Coastal areas could see waves up to 8' with strong rip currents.

The low-pressure system sitting right off the coast of Baja contributes to mild conditions through the weekend with seasonal temperatures returning Monday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 73-81°

Mountains: 63-72°

Deserts: 73-78°

