San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021: Dry, mild and sunny

Today will be dry and mild conditions before another soggy day tomorrow.

The system blanketing our county with heavy clouds and light showers has moved out of our region, allowing for dry and clear conditions this afternoon.

This morning starts cold, but by lunchtime, we'll be a touch warmer with coastal and inland highs in the mid-60s.

This evening, increasing clouds and showers slowly make their way into our county. Tomorrow's morning commute will be wet, and we could see heavy showers at times in the afternoon.

Isolated showers will spread from the coast to the mountains, and areas like Laguna Mountain could accumulate over 1.50" of rain, while coastal and inland areas are expected to collect up to .50".

We dry out Friday through Sunday warming up a bit, but high temperatures will still sit well below average. Your best bet for dry conditions will be this weekend if you have any outdoor chores.

As we look ahead to next week, a trough brewing in the PNW will tap into an atmospheric river, and we're looking at heavy rain expected Tuesday through the middle of next week.

Totals could range close to 3" west of the mountains. It won't put a dent in our moderate drought status, but any rain will be beneficial.

Typically, month-to-date, we'd average about .3" of an inch, so far, San Diego airport has recorded a trace.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-67°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 57-64°

Deserts: 72-75°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for latest updates.