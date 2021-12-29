San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021: More rain, wind and mountain snow

More mountain snow, valley showers and windy conditions to start off your Wednesday. Unsettled weather follows us into the remainder of the year with heavy rain expected tomorrow.

Overnight totals were light, ranging from a trace to .25" west of the mountains. Light shower activity will persist through the day, becoming heavier this evening.

Meanwhile, Mt. Laguna recorded a few inches last night and expects a few more this morning. Snow levels will slowly rise from 4,000' to 5,000' this afternoon as temperatures warm up. Snow transitions to rain later today making for a dicey commute along the passes. Chains are required if traveling through Julian and Mt. Laguna. A mix of rain, snow, and high winds will give white-out like conditions, it's advised to avoid non-essential travel. A winter weather advisory is in effect for elevations above 4,000' until 4 P.M.

Moderate to heavy rain settles over the county this evening with substantial downpours at times through tomorrow. The coast and inland areas could collect up to 2.5" of rain by Friday morning while mountains could measure up to 6" or more. A flood watch has been issued for the entire county starting at 10 A.M. until tomorrow night. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Friday afternoon looks like the best bet for dry conditions and by the weekend, sunshine and fair weather prevail. We'll remain cool and below average for the next 7 days with colder temperatures towards the middle of next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 55-58°

Inland: 46-51°

Mountains: 40-46°

Deserts: 58-63°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.