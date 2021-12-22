San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Dry ahead of a soggy end to week

One more dry day ahead of soggy, cool, and windy conditions for the remainder of the week. There won't be much changed in today's forecast as mild conditions continue ahead of rain arriving tomorrow afternoon. Today will be the warmest of our 7-day outlook until temperatures gradually cool as arctic air moves in.

The timeline for tomorrow's rain looks most likely in the afternoon, before gradually picking up near sunset, and heavy at times overnight. Localized flooding will occur in areas with poor drainage, and many neighborhoods could wake up to hazardous road conditions due to puddling.

Rain totals by Friday morning:

Coast & Inland: 1.5-2.0"

Mountains: 2-2.5"

Deserts: .5-.75"

As rain transitions to on and off showers Friday, we'll also be dealing with elevated surf and dangerous gusty winds along with the passes and deserts. If you can, avoid travel tomorrow through Sunday morning.

On Saturday, we're looking at lighter showers that will increase towards the evening before drying out Sunday. Another system brewing off the Pacific NW will usher in more rain Monday, with cooler conditions.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 61-66°

Deserts: 69-74°

