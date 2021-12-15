San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021: Chilly and dry conditions prevail

As the storm that brought us much-needed rain moves east, we're left with dry and partly cloudy skies along with frigid temperatures. Most areas are waking up 5-20 degrees cooler, and by the afternoon, we'll struggle to get out of the 50s. A high surf advisory is still in effect until 2 P.M., and a frost advisory is in place until 9 A.M.

Cool and dry conditions prevail for the second half of your workweek, but we have increasing clouds tomorrow evening with the potential of squeezing out some light showers Thursday night into early Friday morning. As far as precipitation goes, if any, we're could get a few hundredths of an inch.

By Friday afternoon, we'll be sunny as high pressure settles in and temperatures increase to the 60s by noon.

There won't be any big changes or significant shifts in conditions when heading into the weekend. We'll remain cool and partly cloudy along the coastline, and temperatures will be close to average.

How much moisture a trough slated to make its way into California gets depends on how much rain we could potentially see next Tuesday into the middle of the week.

For now, things remain dry and cool. Chains aren't required if you're heading to the mountains this morning, but I'd recommend you keep them on hand, in case.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 53-57°

Inland: 47-56°

Mountains: 41-47°

Deserts: 58-60°

