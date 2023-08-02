San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Slight relief before a weekend warm-up

Today will remain muggy but more comfortable as monsoonal moisture slowly exits the county. Cooler and drier air filters in through Friday, dropping temperatures below normal with daytime highs 3-7 degrees cooler.

A deepening marine layer is dropping visibility west of the mountains, especially in areas like Fallbrook, Kearny Mesa, and Chula Vista.

Coastal clouds clear this afternoon leading to a pleasant day with coastal communities climbing to the mid-70s, and mid-80s inland. Each evening through this weekend, coastal clouds will build overnight resulting in mostly cloudy mornings.

As onshore increases over the next several days, strong westerlies will target the mountains and deserts elevating fire danger.

Enjoy the relief because this weekend we're looking towards warmer conditions with inland areas climbing back to the 90s and 100s.

Fun July Facts:

San Diego International Airport's average temperatures was 75.5 degrees. The hottest day was 82 and warmest night was 75.

The deserts recorded 18 days with daytime highs over 110.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-85

Inland: 83-93

Mountains: 80-93

Deserts: 101-110

