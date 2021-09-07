San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021: Heating pattern continues

Today will be the coolest day of our 7-day outlook with temperatures comfortable west of the mountains, with plenty of sunshine.

We'll wake up to pockets of fog along the beaches which will mix out by the late morning leading to a quick warm-up.

As high pressure continues to dominate our region, dry heat and light winds will continue through the county with coastal highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and inland highs in the upper 80s low 90s.

A heat advisory remains in effect in the mountains until Friday night with temperatures spiking above average in the upper 80s, low 90s.

As we look ahead to the middle of the week, the shift of winds will bring in monsoonal moisture, increasing the humidity and giving us a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts, Thursday through Saturday.

This warming pattern will follow us into the weekend with slightly cooler conditions by Monday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 74-85°

Inland: 82-93°

Mountains: 88-96°

Deserts: 106-111°

