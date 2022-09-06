San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 6, 2022: Second-straight week of toasty temperatures

For the second-straight week in a row, temperatures will soar 5 to 15 degrees above normal with some of the warmest days and nights 2022 has seen. The heat is expected to peak in our mountains and deserts the first half of week, and the heat peaks for our coastal and inland communities the second half. Beach highs will top out in the 80s this afternoon and mostly 90s inland.

The NWS has extended the Excessive Heat Warning for the 3rd time, now expiring Friday at 8P. Fire danger and heat-related illnesses remain the biggest threats with this heatwave.

We're also tracking Hurricane Kay with sustained winds of 85+ mph off the west coast of Mexico heading north bringing us the chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend. The track of the storm will determine how much rain we get, if it heads farther west it may miss us, if it trends farther east, we could see the potential for flooding rains. We'll be tracking this closely and will likely see changes to the forecast as the storm approaches so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Expect cooler temperatures this weekend, mostly in the 80s, but also higher humidity and warmer nights as moisture gets pulled in from the storm.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 83-90°

Inland: 95-103°

Mountains: 90-103°

Deserts: 110-115°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.