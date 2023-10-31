San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 31, 2023: Warm, dry and windy Halloween

Happy Halloween! It'll be another boo-breezy day with a big ghoul-down later tonight.

Another round of Santa Ana conditions will continue to elevate fire danger for the mountains, foothills, and valleys. A Wind Advisory remains in place for the valleys and mountains through 8 P.M Tuesday. Sustained winds out of the NE will range in the 20mph zone, gusting near 50mph, especially in wind-prone pockets. Some of the strongest gusts have varied between 50-65mph in Sill Hill, Big Black Mountain, Crestwood, and Alpine.

As of Tuesday morning, an Air Quality Alert for the mountains and valleys ends at 8 A.M., but residents should still limit their time outside. The Highland Fire north of Palomar Mountain, in Riverside County, has grown over 1,200 acres, and smoke from that fire will likely affect air quality within the surrounding area and San Diego County.

Winds will gradually weaken Wednesday and we'll start to see a push of onshore flow towards the end of the week, increasing humidity levels.

Daytime highs will continue to trend warm and above average west of the mountains before noticeable cooling Friday as ridging flattens and weakens. While the coastal and inland communities cool down, the mountains and deserts warm up.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86

Inland: 77-87

Mountains: 63-73

Deserts: 78-80

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.