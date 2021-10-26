San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021: Drying out

After record-breaking rain, we'll dry out with a cooler morning and warmer day.

The system that briefly pounded our county has moved well to our east, drying things out leaving partly cloudy skies.

We did break some records with yesterday's storm. Carlsbad airport beat their rainfall record of .17" with .33", while Ramona beat their record of .14" with .27".

Since clouds cleared overnight, many of us are waking up cool, with most temperatures in the 50s and 40s in the mountains.

Today's highs will be the coolest day of our 7-day outlook. As winds shift, we'll have weak offshore flow that will warm us up in the 80s across the beaches and valleys by Thursday. We'll also see gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

Onshore flow returns Friday, cooling us in time for Halloween weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-68

Inland: 66-71

Mountains: 59-66

Deserts: 76-81

