San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Cooler morning, warmer day

Tuesday will see a cooler morning followed by a warmer day, leading us into a gradual warming pattern through the week.

The low pressure system responsible for yesterday's clouds, cool temperatures, and gusty winds has pushed east, allowing for the replacement of high pressure.

Less clouds overnight mean chilly conditions this morning, with temperatures about 10-20 degrees cooler than this same time yesterday.

This afternoon, temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees warmer with coastal highs in the mid up to upper 60s, and inland highs in the upper 60s.

No chances of showers expected today, and winds will be significantly calmer than yesterday, especially through the mountains and deserts.

Enjoy these fair conditions because looking ahead to the latter part of the week into the weekend, a low pressure system just off shore to our north could bring another chance for showers this weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-67°

Inland: 65-69°

Mountains: 61-68°

Deserts: 80-81°

