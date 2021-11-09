San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021: Mild afternoon with evening drizzle

It'll be another pleasant and seasonal day once the marine layer subsides by mid-morning.

Conditions will be breezy amid mild temperatures with inland and coastal winds gusting up to 25 mph at times, and mountain and desert winds peaking close to 40 mph.

As a trough to our north pounds the northern half of our state and Pacific Northwest with rain and mountain snow, onshore flow will continue locally, for the next 24 hours. Clouds build back in tonight squeezing out light rain across coastal and inland communities.

By tomorrow morning, things will be cool, dry, and partly sunny.

A major warm-up with potential record-breaking heat is on the way as winds shift from west to east, with temperatures along the coast and inland areas spiking to the 80s and 90s, by Veteran's Day. This will bring conditions well above average.

The warm-up follows us into the weekend, but we'll feel cooler looking ahead to the start of next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 63-71°

Deserts: 82-87°

