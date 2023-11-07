San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 7, 2023: Get ready for another round of Santa Anas

We're starting cloudy along the coast and inland valleys, with pockets of dense fog, but for the most part, visibility has improved this morning.

Onshore flow peaks this afternoon and will help cool the entire county. The inland valleys, mountains, and deserts will see a 5 to 15-degree drop in daytime highs.

Strong winds gusting 50-65mph will target the eastern slopes of the mountains and deserts this afternoon through tonight. Currently, there is no Wind Advisory, but that could change if winds become more of a significant threat.

Winds will abruptly shift out of the west, from the north and northeast overnight. Santa Ana conditions will blanket most of western Southern California Wednesday through Thursday, with the strongest winds in our neighboring counties to the north. San Diego will have periods of gusty winds, especially on Thursday, when fire danger will be most elevated. North, northeasterly winds will peak 35-45mph.

The good news is we won't be as warm as last week's Santa Ana event. Temperatures will gradually climb along the valleys and coast, but daytime highs will remain shy of average.

On Friday, winds weaken before another round of mild Santa Anas Saturday through Sunday. As we look further ahead, we're on the path to seeing measurable rain next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72

Inland: 66-73

Mountains: 60-69

Deserts: 82-85

