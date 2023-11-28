San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 28, 2023: One more day of sunshine before showers move in

Another pleasant day is on tap for San Diego County, with plenty of vitamin D.

We're starting briskly, but everyone except the mountains will warm into the 70s by noon. It's our last day of offshore flow before winds change direction out of the west ahead of a storm system, bringing scattered showers for the second half of the workweek. We're still breezy along the foothills and valleys, but gusts aren't as strong as high pressure weakens.

We'll stay dry until a storm system parked off Northern California pushes onshore Wednesday. This trough of low pressure will bring cooler days and showers from Wednesday afternoon to Friday.

We'll have two rounds of light precipitation starting Wednesday afternoon before steady showers late Wednesday evening into Thursday. Then, we'll have another round late Thursday into Friday. This storm packs less punch in precipitable moisture, and rainfall accumulations will be light. As of Tuesday morning, totals will amount to .25" closer to the coast and up to .50" near the mountains, with less than .10" for the deserts. We'll have periods of strong winds targeting the mountains and deserts, gusting close to 45mph.

This storm system will also cool us down significantly. By Wednesday, we'll see a 5 to 12 degrees drop in daytime highs with scattered 60s across the valleys and coast. The snow level will remain pretty high, but by the second round, we will have the chance to see light flurries in mountain communities above 5,000'.

By Saturday, we dry out while the cool air continues to linger.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-71

Valleys: 66-74

Mountains: 58-65

Deserts: 71-73

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.