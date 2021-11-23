San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021: Short cooldown before warm holiday

Today starts mild and partly cloudy, and by noon, most communities west of the mountains will be under high cloud coverage.

A system brewing just off the coast of Baja has ushered in onshore flow bringing in the marine layer and cooler temperatures. Most of us will feel about a 5-10 degree difference this afternoon in high temperatures.

Similar conditions follow us into tomorrow but by Thursday, east winds return and we'll feel drier and warm air, along with gusty conditions, all in time for your Thanksgiving holiday. The western slopes could measure close to 50 mph winds Thursday into Friday and relative humidity will drop near 10%.

We haven't seen rain in the past few weeks so the land is very dry making the threat of fire danger high. A fire weather watch has been issued for early Thursday into Friday night. Any fire started will spread rapidly, it's advised to hold off on outdoor barbecues for inland valley and mountain areas west of the mountains.

Warm temperatures last through the end of the week into the weekend. Slight cooling is expected for coastal communities looking ahead to Sunday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 62-68°

Deserts: 80-83°

