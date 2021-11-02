Watch
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021: Pleasant conditions ahead

Posted at 5:54 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 08:57:23-04

Clouds will be less abundant and by the afternoon we'll have sunny and pleasant conditions.

As the upper level trough that brought beneficial rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest and northern California pushes east, remnants of the system will continue to bring low level clouds to start and by the afternoon we'll feel a quick warm-up with plenty of sunshine.

Coastal communities will hang out in the upper 60s today and inland areas top out in the mid to upper 70s. Mountains will hover in the mid to upper 60s with on and off breezy conditions, and deserts stay warm and sunny in the upper 80s.

We'll remain mild but the latter part of week will be warmer with inland neighborhoods hovering near 80°. The warm-up is short lived and by the weekend, we'll see cooler temperatures across the county.

Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night for daylight saving.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 65-70°
Inland: 72-77°
Mountains: 65-68°
Deserts: 83-85°

