San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021: Foggy and cool conditions

Temperatures will be significantly cooler this afternoon, and below average for this of year.

Aside from cooler conditions to start, thick low level clouds are blanketing the western part of the county, especially along the I-5 and I-15. We're ranging anywhere from .3-.5 mile of visibility.

The NWS has issued a Dense Fog Advisory that's in effect until 10 A.M. Low level clouds will hinder travel. We've already seen flights out of Lindbergh Field canceled or delayed, unconfirmed if fog is playing a factor.

Meanwhile the inland valleys are already seeing partly sunny skies and they'll continue to see a mix of high clouds and rounds of sunshine this afternoon.

Coastal areas top out in the upper 60s today, low 70s inland. We stay in this pattern for the next several days as onshore flow pushes in cooler temperatures resulting in an abundant marine layer overnight into early mornings.

Friday is the coolest day and by the weekend, coastal communities jump back into the low 70s, and near 80 inland, with Sunday looking like the warmest day.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 74-74°

Deserts: 85-90°

