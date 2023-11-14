San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 14, 2023: Cool and showery pattern starting Wednesday

After today, sunshine and warm temperatures will be a thing of the past as a low-pressure system parked off the California coast ushers in a wet and cool pattern starting Wednesday.

Clouds lingered Monday night, making for a gorgeous sunset, but we had clearer conditions this morning, with the bulk of those clouds now stationed to our south.

This change allowed for a cooler start but will result in rapid warming, with daytime highs topping out in the 70s and 80s across the coast and valleys. The mountains will continue to hover in the 60s, and the deserts will have another straight day in the 80s.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of showers on Wednesday. The showers arrive mid-morning around 10 A.M., sometimes becoming heavy, especially along the coast, foothills, and mountains. Shower activity will remain on and off through Wednesday before tapering off early Thursday. Overall, totals will remain near .25" for most coastal communities, with higher amounts inland. Thursday appears to be the driest day of this wet stretch, with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower here or there.

The system will deteriorate on Friday, ushering in a secondary round of showers Friday night through Saturday, lingering into Sunday. Overall, plan for a wet second half of the week with scattered showers across the county.

This storm's other impacts are periods of breezy conditions, especially Wednesday night, and a long-awaited cooldown. This weekend, temperatures will plummet into the 60s and low 70s before we dry out and warm up early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-80

Inland: 77-82

Mountains: 66-74

Deserts: 79-82

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.