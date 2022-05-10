San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Cooling trend continues

The cooling trend continues today with patchy fog to start the morning with quicker clearing by late morning.

Temperatures this afternoon will be a touch warmer. We'll top out in the low 70s in warmer spots like Poway while coastal neighborhoods struggle to get out of the 60s.

The sea breeze picks up as we progress through the day, with periods of strong winds passing through the deserts and mountains before sunset. Wind-prone areas could see gusts close to 60 mph before weakening overnight.

Enjoy these comfortable temperatures because we're looking at an impressive heat-up thanks to a ridge of high pressure settling over the county Thursday. We'll warm up by about 10-15 degrees Friday, and then another 10 Saturday with warmer inland communities topping out in the 90s.

Cooler temperatures return by Monday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 58-58°

Deserts: 82-87°

