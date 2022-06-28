It’ll be another toasty day across the county, trending a few degrees cooler and up to 10 degrees above average.

The heat advisory for inland areas was extended, now expiring today at 8PM. Communities including Ramona could hover close to that century mark. Dangerous heat is expected in the mountains and deserts as well where fire danger will be elevated. It’s advised you limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated and check your back seats before departing your car.

The marine layer is continuing to linger, but low clouds not as abundant. Visibility for the most part is in good shape on our major highways.

Conditions in the mountains will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. Southeasterly flow will increase the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two in the deserts and eastern slopes this afternoon.

We’re looking towards dry and cooler conditions the second half of week. Fourth of July highs along the beaches will hover in the upper 60s, low 70s while inland areas will top out in the upper 70s, low 80s.

Happy Tuesday!

Tuesday’s Highs:

Coast: 73-78

Inland: 86-97

Mountains: 89-97

Deserts: 108-113

