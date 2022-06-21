San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022: Cooler temps with a chance of showers on way

Happy first day of summer! As we kick off summer solstice we’ll have summer-like conditions to match. Today’s beaches and inland zones will see a bit of relief with cooler temperatures this afternoon.

The marine layer, more abundant this morning, has kept things warmer and comfortable along the beaches. Meanwhile, inland valleys are starting off again in the upper 50s. By this afternoon, the marine layer will quickly mix out resulting in a pleasant day along the coastline. Coastal communities will hover near the mid 70s for highs with a nice onshore breeze. Inland areas will drop a few degrees but remain warm and seasonal in the low to upper 80s, with neighborhoods like Ramona topping out close to 90.

A trough just to our north will usher in southern monsoonal flow this evening, giving our deserts and mountains a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms. Although unlikely, there could be isolated showers that make its way towards our coast and valleys, as well. Thunderstorms could be associated with downpours at times, it’s important to use caution while traveling along the passes and high desert elevations.

We remain in this warming trend with not a lot of fluctuation this week, the heat peaking tomorrow. As we encounter warm weather, it’s important to avoid outdoor activities for yourself and those vulnerable around you.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78

Inland: 81-86

Mountains: 85-93

Deserts: 104-109

