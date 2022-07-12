Morning clouds will clear by the 11A hour making way for quick warming this afternoon.

Today will be slightly cooler across the county. If you’re enjoying these below average conditions, take advantage because temperatures gradually increase into the weekend.

Despite a cooler day across the county, the deserts will be in that excessive and dangerous heat territory, near the 115-120 degree range. Mountains will see the biggest drop in temperatures, but westerly gusts continue in the 25-30 mph range.

Today’s highs along the beaches and inland areas will trend below average, in the 70s and 80s. By this weekend, we’ll see a 10-15 degree jump in temperatures. Inland areas will trend in the 90s by Friday and beaches will hover near the 80-degree mark.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, monsoonal moisture increases ushering in the chance for isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts starting Thursday.

Cooler and drier conditions expected early next week.

Tuesday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-73

Inland: 75-90

Mountains: 87-97

Deserts: 109-114

