San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022: Gradual warming into weekend

We're waking up to another very cold start across the county with temperatures in the teens and 20s in the mountains, 30s and 40s along the coast and inland valleys. Because of these cold temperatures, a Frost Advisory is in effect for the inland and desert communities until 8 AM.

By sunrise, we'll feel gradual warming thanks to clear skies. This afternoon, inland and beach communities will top out in the low 60s, mountains in the upper 40s and deserts close to 70. We'll be slightly warmer than yesterday.

Winds are calm to start but by tonight Santa Ana winds develop, peaking tomorrow afternoon. We could see localized gusts up to 50 mph at times in the mountains, close to 40 inland.

Temperatures will be about 10-15° warmer this weekend and by Tuesday, 80's return for the inland communities.

It's possible daytime highs will cool back down Thursday and Friday as another storm moves into the Pacific Northwest, weakening high pressure with stronger onshore winds.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66

Inland: 57-62°

Mountains: 50-56°

Deserts: 66-70°

