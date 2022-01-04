San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022: Brisk morning followed by mild afternoon

It's another chilly morning across the county with areas west of the mountains in the 30s and 40s.

Despite dry and sunny conditions, we'll remain well below average and fairly cool this afternoon with coastal areas hanging out in the low 60s and mid 60s inland.

High pressure continues to keep things nice, and looking ahead to tomorrow and Thursday we have a minor warm-up on the way. Inland areas will top out in the 70s for the first time this year, while coastal communities jump about 5-10 degrees bringing us back in average temperature territory.

This "warm-up" is short-lived, we cool back down Friday as a trough dipping south ushers in onshore flow. This will bring the return of the marine layer Friday morning and some of us could run into patchy fog for the remainder of your mornings into the weekend. Conditions remain clear and pleasant.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 59-64°

Inland: 61-66°

Mountains: 57-64°

Deserts: 64-69°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.

