San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022: Warm, windy and sunny

The warming trend continues with mostly sunny skies and windy conditions along the mountains and inland valleys. The eastward flow will keep ushering in warm temperatures across the valley and coastal communities, with areas like El Cajon topping out in the 80s this afternoon.

We typically have highs in the mid to upper 60s, so we're talking about a 5-10° increase compared to seasonal temperatures. Although this heat is unusual for this time of year, we won't be breaking any records. Records set west of the mountains are in the mid-80s range.

A high wind advisory has been extended for the mountains and inland valleys until tomorrow morning. Sustained winds from 20-30 mph will gust close to 50 mph at times, peaking this morning. A high surf advisory remains in place until Friday morning with localized sets from 5-8' along with strong rip currents.

We'll continue to feel warm through the middle of the week before offshore flow cools things down Thursday. That's when temperatures drop to the 60s and clouds increase. We're looking at a slim chance of showers Friday afternoon as a weak disturbance settles over the county Thursday.

Temperatures remain seasonal into the weekend with clearing Saturday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 59-68°

Deserts: 70-73°

