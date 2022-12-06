San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022: Cool with evening showers

Isolated showers blanketed the county this morning but by midday we'll have a mix of sun, clouds and cold temperatures.

The valleys will see the biggest drop with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. While coastal communities top out in the low 60s, the mountains topping out in the 40s and deserts in the upper 60s. Gusty westerly winds in the 30-40mph range will continue to dominate the mountains and deserts through tonight.

As the trough brewing to our north moves east, it'll continue to create a chance for showers through Wednesday morning. Then by tomorrow afternoon, we'll remain dry and mostly sunny.

Aside from drying out, temperatures will continue to plummet, especially at night. Overnight lows will trend below normal in the 40s along the coast and valleys, and mid to low 30s in the mountains. Daytime highs will continue cool and 5-15 degrees below average.

We'll stay dry for the second half of week with another chance for showers Saturday night through Sunday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63

Inland: 54-64

Mountains: 40-55

Deserts: 61-71

