San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Scattered showers continue

Showers will continue to linger throughout the county while temperatures remain cool. Overnight rain totals were light, up to a .25" at most, along coastal and inland communities. Mountain areas higher than 4,000' saw about 2" of snow. Peak wind gusts ranged from 65-75 mph near Volcan Mountain and Harrison Park last night, as well.

Winds have decreased this morning, but we're still looking at breezy conditions along the mountains and deserts with sustained winds up to 35 mph, gusting near 45 at times, which could cause dangerous travel conditions. Caltrans is reporting you must have chains traveling along the passes due to icy and snowy conditions.

Today's shower activity will add about .1-.2" more inches, then as more moderate rain rolls in tomorrow night, we're looking towards an additional 1.5-2" by Thursday. Mountain snow will transition to rain by Wednesday as temperatures gradually warm up.

By New Years Eve day, we'll have dry conditions by the evening, but we'll remain cool. Sunshine and mild conditions prevail this weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 50-55°

Inland: 44-53°

Mountains: 37-42°

Deserts: 55-60°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.