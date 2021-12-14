San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021: Winter storm arrives

It'll be a wet, windy, and cool start to your Tuesday, and this is just the beginning of the winter storm slated to bring significant rainfall to our county.

As we progress through the day, the rain picks up late morning, becoming heaviest in the afternoon. The potential for localized flooding is possible, and we even have a chance of a pop-up thunderstorm or two as this system slowly moves in.

We have multiple watches and warnings, including high wind and high surf advisories and a flood watch along inland areas.

Breezy conditions will dominate the county, peaking close to 40 mph at times west of the mountains and near 60 mph along the eastern slopes and deserts. It's essential for anyone traveling in high-profile cars or semis to use caution through the passes as windy conditions can result in downed trees and debris along major roadways.

As far as accumulation goes, the big winner will be the mountains expected to collect close to 4" of rain. In contrast, impressive amounts of rain will reach the coastal and inland communities, with up to 2+" expected.

We will sit below average as far as high temperatures go, in addition to wet and windy conditions. As this cold front passes, cool conditions will stick around through the week.

Mountain rain transitions to snow once we get into the evening when temperatures drop into the 20s. As far as accumulation goes, we're looking at close to 2-3" of snow near Julian, Palomar, and Laguna mountains.

This system quickly exits the region this evening and tomorrow through the rest of the week remains dry.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 53-58°

Mountains: 46-52°

Deserts: 65-70°

