San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021: Temperatures continue to climb

We have another toasty day in store before a cooling pattern follows us into the weekend.

As high pressure and offshore flow continues, highs will be about 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday and 5-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Beach highs are typically in the mid-70s, and we have highs today slated for the low 80s, while inland areas are generally in the low upper 70s, and we're expecting to top out in the low 90s.

In addition to the heat, we have gusty winds peaking close to 40 mph at times, west of the mountains, especially near the foothills. A wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m.; gusty winds could cause downed trees, power outages, and hazardous driving conditions near the passes. Winds decrease this evening as we return to onshore flow, increasing our marine layer tomorrow morning. We'll see the marine layer deepen looking ahead to the weekend, and temperatures will drop to the 70s by Saturday.

On Halloween, beaches and inland areas will be in the 60s Halloween, mountains will be in the upper 60s, and deserts will be in the 80s. The cooling pattern follows us into early next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 78-83

Inland: 87-92

Mountains: 73-81

Deserts: 86-90

