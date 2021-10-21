San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021: Warming before cooldown

It'll be the last warm, clear day before conditions shift Friday significantly.

High pressure continues to keep things fair, and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today, with coastal highs topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s and inland highs hovering near 80.

Mountains and deserts will also be warm and dry with plenty of sunshine, along with calm winds.

Cloud coverage increases tomorrow, especially in the afternoon, as onshore flow strengthens, resulting in the drop of high temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees.

As the marine layer deepens Friday evening, thick clouds will start our Saturday, potentially squeezing out some drizzle as a result.

The impressive rain arrives Monday with accumulations estimated anywhere from .50-.75", heavier near the foothills and mountains; this is all thanks to a low-pressure system to our north pushing east; as it does, it'll tap into an atmospheric river.

So far, downtown San Diego has tracked .80" of rain month to date, and typically we'd see close to .25". That total will increase with this storm system arriving Sunday night through Tuesday.

The cooling pattern gets replaced by high pressure and warmer temperatures, the middle of next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 73-82°

Mountains: 72-78°

Deserts: 85-88°

