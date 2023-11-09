San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 9, 2023: Santa Anas weaken before another round Saturday

We're starting briskly across the county, and by this afternoon, temperatures will climb slightly higher than Wednesday but still trend near seasonal.

Santa Ana winds peaked overnight and will significantly weaken this afternoon through Friday. We'll remain dry, though, with relative humidity levels dropping to the single digits across the foothill and inland valleys. The fire danger will be low but still present given the warm afternoon we expect, paired with dry conditions and periods of gusty winds.

Winds will briefly turn onshore Friday, cooling us down before another round of Santa Ana winds out of the northeast this weekend. Winds peak on Saturday before weakening on Sunday. The shift in winds will filter in warmer conditions, with daytime highs 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Onshore flow returns Monday, with a significant storm system expected to sweep through California in the middle of next week. The timing and impact are still uncertain, but the Sierras could get their first snowfall of the season, with measurable rain across Southern California.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-80

Inland: 73-82

Mountains: 61-71

Deserts: 79-81

