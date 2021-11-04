San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021: Above seasonal temperatures return

A foggy morning west of the mountains will lead to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, assisted with high temperatures above normal for this time of year.

As high pressure continues to linger aloft, we'll remain warm and clear. High temperatures peak tomorrow with most inland areas in the 80s while coastal communities continue in the 70s.

The marine layer strengthens overnight Friday as low pressure settles in. This will usher in cooler temperatures and allow most coastal areas to dip in the 60s Sunday through early next week.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we have a slim chance of light rain. Things remain cool for the first half of next week but we could have major warming return Thursday through next weekend.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 77-80°

Mountains: 75-82°

Deserts: 88-94°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.