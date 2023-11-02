San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 2, 2023: A slow climb to cooler conditions

It's another chilly start across the county, with scattered 40s and 50s across our microclimates. We're starting with clear skies, allowing for rapid warming this afternoon. Daytime highs will continue to trend above seasonal for most of the county, with highs near 80 along the coast and 90 inland.

This morning, surface winds are still out of the east, but gusts are significantly weaker. This afternoon, winds will shift out of the west, allowing for a nice sea breeze and slightly cooler temperatures west of the mountains.

We're no longer under an Air Quality Alert, but residents living in the north county could still get a whiff of smoke from the burning wildfires. If you smell smoke, try to limit time outside or mask up, especially if you have asthma or other respiratory issues.

Onshore flow will gradually increase as we inch towards the weekend. We'll have noticeable cooling on Friday, with the return of a marine layer overnight into Saturday. This weekend will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies, and we'll trend cooler than average next week.

This weekend is Daylight Saving Time and we all gain an hour of sleep on Sunday; remember to fall back by moving your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 83-88°

Mountains: 71-79°

Deserts: 84-87°

